Large crowds of golf fans will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea this summer when the town’s golf club hosts its most prestigious ever event.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has been chosen to hold the final qualifying event for The 152nd Open on July 2nd, which will be covered by Sky Sports.

A spokesperson for Burnham and Berrow Golf Club says it is a “huge honour” for the club to have been chosen.

“It will be the most prestigious event the club has hosted when the Championship Course at Burnham & Berrow plays host to the Final Qualifying for The 152nd Open.”

“The club is ranked at no. 27 in the UK and this ranking has been recognised by the R&A, golf’s governing body, who run the Open Championship, one of golf’s four majors held in the UK. They have awarded Burnham and Berrow Golf Club one of the qualifier events held around the UK.”

“The Final Open Qualifier is where golfers from across the world who have not already qualified to play in The Open can compete for a limited number of the prestigious starting places at this year’s Open, held in late July at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.”

“There are possibly going to be some of the world’s top 100 professional golfers competing in Burnham this summer.”

The event will be a 36-hole competition with morning and afternoon rounds on Tuesday July 2nd. There will also be two days set aside for practice days leading up to the event.

“There is likely to be considerable regional interest as this is the first time that a Final Open Qualifiying event has been held in the West Country.”

“We could be hosting large numbers of spectators as well as Sky Sports who will be in attendance.”

The event will give Burnham’s tourism industry a boost with local accommodation providers set to see extra bookings.

The Somerset course was first extended to 18 holes in 1896 and has since been the subject of improvements overseen by a host of leading golf course architects, including Harry Colt, Dr Alister Mackenzie and, most recently, Mackenzie & Ebert.