The annual Burnham and District Model Railway Club Christmas Show – which was due to be held on Saturday December 14th and Sunday December 15th – has been cancelled due to illness.

The event was due to be held at King Alfred School in Highbridge but the school is closed due to a severe outbreak of flu and is getting a deep clean.

A spokesman for Burnham & District Model Railway Club said: “Due to the flu problem at King Alfred School, the Christmas model railway show set for this weekend has had to be cancelled.”

“The school has cancelled the weekend booking so the show can’t happen. The club apologises to all who had planned to enjoy the show.”

“Our members have worked hard to organise this event with 15 layouts being exhibited and 12 traders, so we too are very disappointed.”

“The significant financial cost of the cancellation is not insured.”