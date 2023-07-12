Burnham and District Pantomime Society is inviting local people to attend auditions for its next show.

Open auditions will be held for the society’s 2024 production of Mother Goose this coming weekend.

“These auditions will take place on Sunday 16th from 7pm- 9pm, Monday 17th July from 7pm-9pm,” says the group’s Gavin Holman.

“The auditions will be held at The Princess Theatre. Script pieces for the audition will be available via the Pantomime Society’s Facebook page.”

The society performed Dick Whittington to sell-out audiences in Burnham-On-Sea earlier this year, as pictured above.

In 2022, Burnham District Pantomime Society performed Sleeping Beauty after a break due to the pandemic. The 2021 panto had to be cancelled altogether due to the theatre being closed from January through to May.