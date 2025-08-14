Burnham and Highbridge A-Level students celebrate exam results success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Year 13 students at King Alfred School Academy are this week celebrating a great set of A Level results.

Across the school, A Level results this year “improved significantly” compared to last academic year, emphasising the effort and commitment the students and staff have put into the last two years of teaching and learning.

Notable top performers this year were Lucas Earthy, who gained two A* grades in Maths and Further Maths and an A grade in Chemistry and Sam Smith gained an A* in English Literature and A grades in History and Religious Studies.

Lucas will now be studying Chemical Engineering at Imperial College, London and Sam will be reading Law at the prestigious Cambridge University.

Lucy Loach and Eleanor Partington both achieved one A* grade, one A grade and one B grade and will also be going to University to study at Bristol and Exeter respectively.

Similar high grades were also secured by Seth Barnshaw, Helin Dogan, Freddy Jones, Emma Bazell and Charlotte Avery.

Headteacher Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As always, we are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and their achievements.”

“They have worked so hard with great resilience, commitment and endeavour over the past two years and we wish them all the best as they embark on to the next stage of their journeys.”

“The results this year are really pleasing and show a real positive improvement, thanks to the dedication of the staff in the school, in particular Mr Radnidge and his Sixth Form Centre team, who have supported and challenged the students over the past two years!”

The Sixth Form Centre at TKASA has proved over several years to be a great place to study post 16 subjects with many students securing places at Oxbridge and Russell Group universities as well as high quality apprenticeships and careers.

There are still places available at the centre and if you are interested in a place or would like more information, please contact Mr Radnidge at the school on email doug.radnidge@tkasa.theplt.org.uk or info@tkasa.theplt.org.uk.