8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 05, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Air Cadets upgrade flight simulator thanks to community grant
News

Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets upgrade flight simulator thanks to community grant

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham and Highbridge’s 290 Squadron Air Cadets Detached Flight has unveiled a major upgrade to its flight simulator after receiving a grant from the HPC Community Fund.

The funding has enabled the group to install more powerful gaming PCs, new flight controls and updated software, creating a significantly enhanced training experience for local cadets.

The upgraded system is now fully operational and has already been met with huge enthusiasm.

The group’s leader, Jeff Jackson, tols Burnham-On-Sea.com the new equipment is a “valuable addition to their training facilities — and great fun too.”

“Why not join us and realise your Top Gun ambitions in perfect safety, as you can walk away from crashes — hopefully having learned how not to repeat the experience,” he adds.

The squadron currently has a small number of cadet vacancies and is inviting young people to come along and see what the Air Cadets can offer.

Meetings take place every Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9.30pm, with the unit located down the drive opposite Cassis Close in Burnham-On-Sea.

Previous article
45 saplings gifted to Burnham and Highbridge for community planting project
Next article
New weather warning issued for heavy rain in Burnham-On-Sea area today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.3 ° C
8.7 °
7.3 °
82 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com