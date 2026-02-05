Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets upgrade flight simulator thanks to community grant

Burnham and Highbridge’s 290 Squadron Air Cadets Detached Flight has unveiled a major upgrade to its flight simulator after receiving a grant from the HPC Community Fund.

The funding has enabled the group to install more powerful gaming PCs, new flight controls and updated software, creating a significantly enhanced training experience for local cadets.

The upgraded system is now fully operational and has already been met with huge enthusiasm.

The group’s leader, Jeff Jackson, tols Burnham-On-Sea.com the new equipment is a “valuable addition to their training facilities — and great fun too.”

“Why not join us and realise your Top Gun ambitions in perfect safety, as you can walk away from crashes — hopefully having learned how not to repeat the experience,” he adds.

The squadron currently has a small number of cadet vacancies and is inviting young people to come along and see what the Air Cadets can offer.

Meetings take place every Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9.30pm, with the unit located down the drive opposite Cassis Close in Burnham-On-Sea.