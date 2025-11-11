9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Nov 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Armistice Day ceremonies to be held today
News

Burnham and Highbridge Armistice Day ceremonies to be held today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ceremonies will be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this morning (Tuesday, November 11th).

The Town Council is hosting an Armistice Day service at 10.50am by the Burnham flag pole at Pier Street/Old Station Approach.

The event will include a two-minute silence to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.

At the same time, a flag raising ceremony will be held outside the Community Hall in Highbridge’s Market Street.

“All are welcome to attend,” says a council spokesperson. “There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.”

The Armistice was an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began on the 11th November 1918 at 11am.

It comes after a Remembrance Sunday Parade through Burnham was held, attended by large crowds of people, as featured here, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial. A ceremony was also held in Highbridge, as we reported here.

Pictured: Last year’s Armistice Day ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser aims to run 60km for Movember men’s mental health
Next article
Repairs to be made to ‘deteriorating’ Highbridge rail bridge amid safety concerns

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.7 ° C
11.2 °
9.4 °
92 %
2.2kmh
94 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com