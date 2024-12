Dozens of people attended Burnham and Highbridge Brass Band’s Christmas Concert when it was held on Sunday (14th December).

The popular brass band performed a well-known programme of festive tunes and carols at Burnham’s Catholic Church.

The band will be performing carols on Wednesday December 18th at 6.30pm in the Rosewood Inn followed at 7.30pm at the Tesco on the same evening. On Thursday 19th December, the band will also perform at Burnham’s Gateway Club at 7.30pm.