Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society is set to perform its popular annual Christmas concert tonight (Thursday, 12th December).

The concert will be performed in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea, starting at 7.30pm.

“We will be singing another premier of a brand new Christmas song written and arranged by a couple of choir members, along with a selection of wonderful traditional Christmas music,” the group’s Julie Skinner told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We will also be joined by The Burnham and Highbridge Band, who will be playing whilst you wait for the concert to begin and joining us for some of the wonderful Christmas music.

Why not come and enjoy some quality Christmas music.”

Tickets are priced at £7.50 which includes a glass of wine & mince pie and £5 for children including refreshments, they are available from: Coffee, Cake & Curtains in Victoria Street, Sopha in Church Street, Highbridge and at the Catholic Church.

They will also be available from our website or choir members. Tickets may be purchased at the door, but it is best to get them early to avoid any disappointment.

“We really appreciate the continued support we receive from you, the audience each year. We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our friends and supporters a very Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year.”

The group’s new Spring term will start on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Burnham when they will be rehearsing great music including Rutter’s Magnificat. New members are always welcome. Click here for more information.