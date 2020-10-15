Christmas lights switch-on events in Burnham and Highbridge town centres are to be replaced with a joint virtual event streamed online this November.

It is planned that the new event will include a series of short films to promote local businesses that will be run for a number of weeks in the lead-up to a big virtual switch-on event on the evening of November 21st.

At the same time as the big virtual switch-on event, the streets will be lit by festive lights.

Both Burnham and Highbridge chambers of trade are supporting the event by inviting local businesses to submit short festive videos to promote their business & to encourage shoppers to use the high streets in the run-up to Christmas. The short 30-second videos should be sent direct to Burnham Chamber of Trade.

The videod will be streamed online during November and December. Please contact Burnham chamber of trade for more details.

The Town Council, which funds the Christmas lights for both towns, is working with the arts group Seed to create a community Christmas switch-on video, to be live streamed on 21st November.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey says: “I am really excited to be part of the big Christmas lights switch-on video. It has been a difficult year for everyone and the council is keen to mark the start of the festive season by safely involving local groups and residents old and young in this virtual event.”

“We are delighted to be working with the chambers of trade to support local businesses in the lead-up to the big switch-on and we encourage everyone to support our high streets this Christmas.”

If you are part of a community group that is interested in getting involved in the big virtual Christmas lights switch-on, please email your contact details to info@burnham-hghbridge-tc.gov.uk