Burnham and Highbridge Clothing celebrates double boost as council backs expansion

Organisers of a Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge community clothing service are celebrating a double dose of good news this week after securing two new venues to help expand their much‑used service.

Town councillors unanimously backed a proposal from Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing on Tuesday evening (February 17th) to allow the volunteer‑run service to use the Apex Park office every Wednesday from 4pm‑6pm, giving the group a larger and more accessible base. The space is currently used only by Parkrun volunteers on Saturday mornings and occasionally by the Friends of Apex Park.

The plan, put forward by Rescued Recycled Reused — the voluntary group behind the clothing bank — will allow the service to move beyond the limitations of its current home at Burnham‑On‑Sea Methodist Church. The group says the new venue will enable early‑evening opening hours, helping more residents access support.

In a further boost, the clothing service has also secured a second weekly venue at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Manor Road, Burnham, where it will open every Thursday from 7pm‑9pm.

Run by Emily Beaven and Kim Chatwin, the clothing bank has supported hundreds of local people since launching in October 2023, working with social services, micro‑providers and village agents to prevent clothing going to landfill while offering free, good‑quality items to anyone struggling with the cost of living. No vouchers or referrals are required — residents can simply turn up and take what they need.

Speaking after the council’s decision, Emily and Kim said they were “delighted” by the support: “Not only have we secured a new venue in St Andrew’s Church Hall on Thursday evenings, but we have also been supported by the town council unanimously voting in favour of us using the offices at Apex Park every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. We are aiming for this to start from the week commencing March 2nd but keep watching for updates. Thank you so much to St Andrew’s and the Town Council for your support.”

Pictured: Emily Beaven and Kim Chatwin in the Town Council chambers after Tuesday evening’s decision.