Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups, organisations and charities are being invited to apply for grant funding by the Town Council.

A spokesman for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council says: “It has been a challenging year and we know that the work of many community groups will have been affected by COVID-19. The council is pleased to be able to provide grants to our community and wants to support local groups wherever it can.”

“The money granted can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings, it can be put towards general running costs, or it can be used to deliver a community event.”

The deadline for applications is 10th September 2021. The online application form and policy guidelines are all available here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council finance officer, Sally Jones, who can support you with the application process on 01278 788088 or accounts@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.