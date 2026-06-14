Burnham and Highbridge community groups receive £15,767 funding boost from Town Council

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club is among thirteen community groups in Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge set to benefit from a £15,767 funding boost after Town Councillors approved the first round of community grants for 2026/27.

The decisions were made at this month’s meeting of the Finance & Governance Committee, where councillors reviewed applications totalling £20,810. With £30,000 available across two funding rounds this year, Chair Cllr Ganesh Gudka recommended allocating around half the budget now to ensure further groups can be supported in September.

A wide range of organisations — from youth groups and sports clubs to arts organisations and charities — will receive funding to support equipment, events, training and community activities.

Among the awards, Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets will receive £277 towards enhancing their flight simulator, while Burnham Book Festival has been granted £630 to help produce printed promotional materials and workshops.

BOS Fest has been awarded £1,400 to support artists and performers for this year’s free music and arts festival, and Burnham Heritage Group will receive £630 for leaflet printing.

Somewhere House Somerset has been granted £1,400 for promotional materials and equipment, and Mark Moor Bowling Club will receive £490 for accessibility aids. Break A Leg Theatre Company will receive £1,400 to support its productions, costumes and props. BEES will also receive £1,400 towards its upcoming stage productions.

Burnham Academy Swim Team has been awarded £1,400 towards transport and training costs, while Hillview Junior Carnival Club has been granted its full £2,000 request to ensure its tractor is roadworthy for the carnival season.

The Waffle Hub will receive £1,400 to support a new festival in Burnham-On-Sea focusing on recovery and raising awareness of addiction and mental health.

Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets have been awarded £2,000 for new equipment, and Monarchs Gymnastics Club, below, will receive £1,340 to help replace a trampoline and equipment.

The grants form part of the Town Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting local organisations that deliver community benefit, cultural activity and opportunities for residents of all ages.