HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge community groups receive £15,767 funding boost from Town Council
News

Burnham and Highbridge community groups receive £15,767 funding boost from Town Council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club is among thirteen community groups in Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge set to benefit from a £15,767 funding boost after Town Councillors approved the first round of community grants for 2026/27.

The decisions were made at this month’s meeting of the Finance & Governance Committee, where councillors reviewed applications totalling £20,810. With £30,000 available across two funding rounds this year, Chair Cllr Ganesh Gudka recommended allocating around half the budget now to ensure further groups can be supported in September.

A wide range of organisations — from youth groups and sports clubs to arts organisations and charities — will receive funding to support equipment, events, training and community activities.

Burnham and Highbridge air cadets

Among the awards, Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets will receive £277 towards enhancing their flight simulator, while Burnham Book Festival has been granted £630 to help produce printed promotional materials and workshops.

BOS Fest has been awarded £1,400 to support artists and performers for this year’s free music and arts festival, and Burnham Heritage Group will receive £630 for leaflet printing.

Somewhere House Somerset has been granted £1,400 for promotional materials and equipment, and Mark Moor Bowling Club will receive £490 for accessibility aids. Break A Leg Theatre Company will receive £1,400 to support its productions, costumes and props. BEES will also receive £1,400 towards its upcoming stage productions.

Burnham Academy Swim Team has been awarded £1,400 towards transport and training costs, while  Hillview Junior Carnival Club has been granted its full £2,000 request to ensure its tractor is roadworthy for the carnival season.

The Waffle Hub will receive £1,400 to support a new festival in Burnham-On-Sea focusing on recovery and raising awareness of addiction and mental health.

Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets have been awarded £2,000 for new equipment, and Monarchs Gymnastics Club, below, will receive £1,340 to help replace a trampoline and equipment.

Monarchs Gymnastics Club is celebrating a superb weekend of success after 31 of its gymnasts travelled to Wales for the West Street Invitational, returning with an impressive haul of medals across two days of competition.

The grants form part of the Town Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting local organisations that deliver community benefit, cultural activity and opportunities for residents of all ages.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Huge 150-metre sand art design unveiled on Brean beach by top sand artist

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.8 ° C
14.4 °
12.5 °
82%
0.5m/s
100%
Mon
25 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °