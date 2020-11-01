Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support Group has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers as a second nationwide lockdown is set to begin this Thursday.

The group of volunteers has been assisting local residents since the start of the initial lockdown in March, but it scaled down its operations when the restrictions eased.

Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new month-long lockdown, the group is gearing up again for an increase in calls for help.

Co-ordinator Nikki Gudka says: “Our volunteers to date have been fantastic and so far we have been able to offer help to all the requests for assistance we have received.”

“However, with the new restrictions we are expecting a large rise in demand for our services and will need more help from our wonderful community.”

“If any past volunteers or new people are interested in helping please call Ian on 07903 463700. Most of our requests are for shopping or prescription collections.”

Anyone shielding and needing assistance from the team should call the helpline on 01278 393231 and leave a message.

The group endeavours to deal with all requests that are made before midday, with any calls after this may not get dealt with until the following working day.