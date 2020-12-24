Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Support Group has reminded residents that help is just a call away.

The group of volunteers has operated a local helpline throughout the pandemic to help vulnerable local people in need.

The group’s Ian Jefferies says: “We have continued to support many local people each week. Alongside the normal day to day work of providing prescription and shopping delivery, we have noticed that we are offering support to people that appear to be falling through the gaps of current service provision.”

Anyone shielding and needing assistance from the team should call the helpline on 01278 393231. Leave a message on the answerphone and the team will call back. It will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but open the rest of the holiday period.

The group will also be providing car park marshalling at Berrow Medical Centre from January 5th when the second round of local Covid vaccinations is scheduled to begin.

The group was praised by NHS Somerset for its work in providing volunteer marshalls at Berrow earlier this month during the first round of vaccinations.