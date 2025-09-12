Burnham and Highbridge councillors meet police to address anti-social behaviour rise

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town councillors have met with local police to address concerns around local anti-social behaviour and safety.

Councillors met with representatives from Burnham Police to discuss anti-social behaviour, theft, vandalism and unauthorised traveller encampments.

The meeting, held this month at the Town Council offices, saw councillors share concerns from shop owners and residents. They reported an increase in anti-social behaviour and Police emphasised the need for a coordinated response to ensure public safety and protect community spaces.

The council says: “Police outlined current enforcement strategies and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling crime and disorder. They advised that when calls come in, they are assessed for threat, harm and risk and then prioritised.”

“Whilst they appreciate the reporting process can be frustrating and time consuming, they also stressed the critical importance of residents reporting all incidents, no matter how minor, so that accurate statistics can be collected. This information helps identify problem areas and enables the police to allocate resources more effectively.”

“The issue of reduced police presence in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge was also raised. It was explained by the Police that there are nine officers for the area comprising Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Cheddar, including PCSO’s.”

“They added that unfortunately sickness and annual leave had resulted in shortages. Tasking meetings are held fortnightly where priority areas are discussed and it was reiterated that this is where data is so important. If every incident is reported, then it will show where responses need to be targeted, they said.”

It was also confirmed that investigations are ongoing into vandalism related to public toilets, graffiti on roundabouts and also in the case where a mural of a soldier had been defaced with paint.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, speaking after the meeting, said: “We are grateful to the police for their continued partnership and proactive approach. It’s clear that community cooperation is essential. By reporting incidents, shop owners and residents play a key role in shaping safer towns for everyone.”

He added that the council and police will continue to work closely together and explore further measures to address the challenges. Residents are encouraged to continue to report incidents via the police non-emergency number 101 or online and shop owners can use Scheme Link to report thefts and suspicious activity.