Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 01, 2025
News

Burnham and Highbridge councillors meet Police beat team over crime statistics

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town councillors have this week met with members of the local Police beat team to discuss the latest crime statistics following concerns about recent incidents.

The council says that the “productive meeting” saw a variety of topics covered with Neighbourhood Sergeant Sgt Jen Atkinson.

She explained that the Home Office has recently re-classified some elements of crimes, and therefore some statistics may appear more alarming than they actually are.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, added: “We raised with Sgt Atkinson the experiences of some residents, regarding anti-social behaviour and the impact of travellers and illegal encampments.”

“Sgt Atkinson told us that she would be willing to attend future meetings with residents on these subjects.”

Sgt Atkinson said she has recently become the manager of the local beat team and is keen to forge good relationships with the community and ensure residents feel safe and supported.

Pictured: Sgt Atkinson with members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

