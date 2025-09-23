Safety concerns over ‘deteriorating’ Highbridge rail bridge raised by Town Council

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have this week raised “serious concerns” on the state of the road surface over Walrow railway bridge in Highbridge.

It comes after the condition of the bridge’s surface has worsened in recent months, with a significant dip to the tarmac either side of the top, increasing the risk of damage to vehicles.

Cllr Lesley Millard raised the matter at a town council meeting on Monday evening (September 22nd) where councillors unanimously agreed to call on Network Rail to make much-needed repairs.

“We recently visited the bridge and identified it is becoming seriously difficult to drive over. During our visit we saw three cars grounding the bottom of their vehicles near the top as they struck the dips and bumps in the road surface,” said Cllr Millard.

“There are serious concerns about it. We’ve been working on this now for some time, and established that the bridge is not the responsibility of Somerset Council or Great Western, but it’s Network Rail to get it repaired.”

“I propose that the council write to Network Rail explaining the situation, sending them the photos of what is happening, and challenging them to make it safer to use.”

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey added his support, saying: “I fully agree – it is in a disgusting state. I rode over it recently on a bike and can confirm it is really, really bad.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited Network Rail to comment and will update this story when a response is received.