Election results for County Council seats in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be announced later today (Friday) with Town Council results following tomorrow (Saturday).

The ballot boxes were securely stored overnight following yesterday’s local elections in the Burnham area.

The count of the votes for County Council seats is underway in Bridgwater with results due this afternoon.

The Town Council election count will take place separately on Saturday.

It comes after a busy turnout at polling stations in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Thursday, boosted by a day of dry weather.

This year’s County Council election is different as 110 councillors will be elected across Somerset – two in each of the 55 divisions – as the county prepares for the biggest change in local government in decades.

For their first year, the new county councillors will take responsibility for all current County Council services and oversee the local government reorganisation to establish a single unitary council on 1st April 2023.

District councils will remain until 31st March 2023 and the councillors serving on them will continue in their roles until that date. From 1st April 2023, the 110 councillors of the unitary council will be responsible for services that are currently delivered by the county and four district councils, ranging from adults and children’s social care to highways and housing, and from libraries to planning and licensing.