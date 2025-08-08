17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 09, 2025
News

Burnham and Highbridge families invited to ‘rediscover Apex Park’ at free summer event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Apex Park, Highbridge

Families are being invited to enjoy a free day of fun at Apex Park in Burnham-On-Sea later this month.

The Friends of Apex Park are hosting a community event on Thursday 21st August from 11am to 3pm, offering a range of activities for all ages.

The event, called Rediscover Apex Park, will take place on the western side of the lake, with signs from the car park to guide visitors. It aims to encourage people to reconnect with the park and meet the Apex Park Rangers.

There will be outdoor games, face painting, and a bug hunt for children, along with a wildflower and coast walk for nature lovers. Local artist Sarah from Create You will be running arts and crafts sessions throughout the day.

Free cake and refreshments will be available, and visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and make a day of it.

A spokesperson for the group says: “It’s a great chance for families to get together, enjoy the outdoors, and rediscover everything Apex Park has to offer.”

“There’s something for everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of local residents.”

