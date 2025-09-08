Burnham and Highbridge foodbank receives funding boost from Asda for food stores

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s foodbank has received a funding boost of £600 from the Asda Foundation Foodbank Fundamentals fund to help it buy food to meet local demand.

It comes after the Highbridge Area Foodbank applied for a grant because of the pressure on our foodbank from the continued demand for food parcels from local people in urgent need.

“We depend on the generosity of the local community donating groceries at local supermarkets when they shop. In spite of this we are now also buying up to £1,000 food each month to ensure we have enough food to support people in crisis,” says a spokesperson.

“We are grateful to local individuals, businesses and organisations who support us financially and enable us to meet local needs.”

Highbridge Area Foodbank is a registered charity run and managed completely by volunteers. External agencies such as schools, doctors’ surgeries, village agents and Citizens Advice Somerset assess people’s needs and refer people to the foodbank if they are assessed as in urgent need of a food parcel.

It is open to the public at the Methodist Church on College Street Burnham on Sea on Tuesdays and Saturdays 10 -12, and at Hope Baptist Church on Church Street Highbridge Thursdays also at 10 – 12.

“We support individuals and families. Approximately 1/3 of the people we support are children. If appropriate we offer foodbank users access to support and advice from organisations such as Village Agents and Citizens Advice to help people get through times of crisis in their lives.”