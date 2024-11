Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club members have this week raised funds for a good cause.

The team dressed up in their pyjamas and dressing gowns for their annual ‘Children in Need’ evening on Thursday (November 14th).

They raised funds by selling cakes and other donated items. Gateway club meets every Thursday evening at Burnham Area Youth Centre, and caters for learning disability adults.

Pictured: Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club members at the event (Photo Mike Lang)