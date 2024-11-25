Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club receives kind donation

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club has received a kind donation from a charitable group.

At the Gateway club’s latest meeting, Gateway club volunteer Paul Smith delivered a cheque for £50.

The cheque was a donation from Chris Cutter, of Starburst Somerset, who donate funds to non-profit charity groups and organisations.

Sally thanked him for the donation, adding: “Donations to Gateway Club help us to run our club, which is a registered charity and holds regular Thursday evening meetings for learning disability adults, in the Burnham Area Youth Centre.”

“Through the year we organise various activities for the membership, including an annual Butlins holiday and other events. Running costs are subsidised by donations and sponsorships.”

Pictured: Paul Smith is pictured handing over the cheque to Gateway leader Sally Meek (Photo Mike Lang)