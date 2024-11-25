10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Gateway Club receives kind donation
News

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club receives kind donation

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club has received a kind donation from a charitable group.

At the Gateway club’s latest meeting, Gateway club volunteer Paul Smith delivered a cheque for £50.

The cheque was a donation from Chris Cutter, of Starburst Somerset, who donate funds to non-profit charity groups and organisations. 

Paul Smith is pictured handing over the cheque to Gateway leader Sally Meek.

Sally thanked him for the donation, adding: “Donations to Gateway Club help us to run our club, which is a registered charity and holds regular Thursday evening meetings for learning disability adults, in the Burnham Area Youth Centre.”

“Through the year we organise various activities for the membership, including an annual Butlins holiday and other events. Running costs are subsidised by donations and sponsorships.”

Pictured: Paul Smith is pictured handing over the cheque to Gateway leader Sally Meek (Photo Mike Lang)

Previous article
PHOTOS & VIDEO: ITV newsreader Alex Lovell switches on Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights
Next article
Young Burnham triathlon star Isla doesn’t let cystic fibrosis stop her from racing

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11.4 °
9.8 °
84 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com