Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club members welcomed a visit by one of the team from Freewheelers Blood Bike on Thursday (July 7th).

The Gateway Club, which originally opened in 1979, is based at the BAY Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close and provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties.

Weston resident Richard Reeves from blood bikes charity Freewheelers delighted the Gateway members with a visit to the Burnham Area Youth Centre, as pictiured here.

A spokesman for Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club said: “Richard brought along his bike for the members to examine, talk about, and ask questions. It was clearly the highlight of the evening!”

Richard explained that he is on call from 7pm to 7am and can be called out to deliver blood or other urgently needed medical supplies. He thanked the club for the warm welcome and said the members has been really interested and asked lots of great questions.

Pictured: Richard Reeves with his bike and Gateway members (Photos Mike Lang)