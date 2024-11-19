Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts achieve success against competitors from across region

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are again celebrating after more wins at a succesful regional event.

The team from Monarchs Gymnastics did incredibly well, competing at the south west prelims, against hundreds of gymnasts.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “Our gymnasts have done it again, winning loads of medals at Yate near Bristol against gymnasts from all over the region. Congratulations everyone.”

The results saw Regan and Emily win 3rd place while Ava, Edee and Maxine were 1st, and Leo and Jorgie were 3rd. Leo, Tay, Cai and Jack won 3rd and 1st, while Juno and Ava achieved 3rd.

Amara and Imogen won a 1st place, Aeesha and Ava scooped 7th spot, while Harriet, Izzy and Lily were 7th.