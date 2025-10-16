Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate success at Honiton Invitational Competition

Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating a weekend of outstanding performances at the Honiton Invitational, a regional gymnastics competition featuring clubs from across Great Britain.

Monarchs Gymnastics Club once again impressed with a strong showing, earning multiple podium finishes.

Tay and Carla, Phoebe and Rosa, Mya and Freya, and Amelia and Esmee all secured first place in their respective categories.

Shannon and Jaz, along with Konnie and Amelia, took second place, while Seren, Ava and Imogen; Emi, Rosie and Skye; Cai and Jack; and Perrie and Olivia each earned third place.

Other notable results included Eliza and Lacey in fourth, Matilda, Victoria and Fayth and Miaya and Chloe in fifth, Sanae and Margot in sixth, Regan and Ava in seventh, Flo and Eliza in eighth, Raegan and Violet in ninth, Frankie, Izzy and Indi and Kara and Esme in eleventh, Molly and Lilah in twelfth, Katherine and Marnie in fourteenth, Ivy and Cheylea in fifteenth, and Katie and Evie in sixteenth.

Monarchs coaches praised all the gymnasts for their hard work and dedication, saying every athlete did “amazingly” over the weekend.

Anyone interested in joining Monarchs Gymnastics can find more information on their website: www.monarchs-gymnastics.org.uk.