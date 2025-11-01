Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate success at regional competition

Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating a string of impressive results after competing in a regional gymnastics event.

The Monarchs Gymnastics Club gymnasts travelled to the Yate CDC Competition, which saw over 300 gymnasts take to the floor throughout the day.

For several of the young athletes, it was their very first time competing, making their achievements all the more special.

Among the standout performances, Phoebe and Rosa secured a fantastic 2nd place finish, as did the trio of Frankie, Izzy and Indie. Amelia and Esmee took 3rd place, alongside Phoebe and Lillie-Anne who also placed 3rd.

Flo and Eliza came 6th, as did Izzy and Amelia, while Perrie and Olivia finished 9th. Kara and Esme placed 10th, Esmae and Ayla 11th, Madison and Orlaith 12th, and Matilda and Harriet also 12th.

Amelia and Ellie-Mae came 13th, Matilda and Mina 14th, Lacey and Olivia 21st, and Rowan and Evie 22nd.

Club spokesperson Mandy Warburton said: “All the coaches would like to say a massive congratulations to all of our gymnasts — you all did amazingly.”

The club continues to support young gymnasts across the Burnham and Highbridge area, helping them develop their skills and confidence through regular training and competitions.