Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate success at regional competition

Young gymnasts from Burnham and Highbridge are celebrating a brilliant set of results after a strong day of performances at the South West CDC Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Honiton.

The Monarchs Gymnastics Club pairs delivered confident routines throughout the event, earning a series of podium finishes and top‑ten placings against tough regional competition. Coaches said the whole squad showed determination, teamwork and impressive composure on the floor.

The results included first‑place finishes for Amelia & Lottie and Buddy & Alex, with Amelia & Ellie‑Mae and Maddison & Orlaith taking second. Flo & Eliza secured third, while several other partnerships achieved top‑ten positions, reflecting the depth of talent across the club.

Further results saw Ayva & Evie and Milly & Izzy placing fifth, Lacey & Amelia sixth, Frankie & Nova seventh, Konnie & Esme eleventh, Esmae & Harriet fourteenth, Phoebe & Mina sixteenth, and Flo & Evie eighteenth.

Coaches praised every gymnast for the hard work they have put in over recent months, saying each pair should feel proud of their achievements.

Thanks were also extended to the club’s judging team, who gave up their Sunday to support the competition and help ensure the event ran smoothly.

The club said the results reflect the dedication of its coaching staff and the commitment shown by all gymnasts throughout their training.