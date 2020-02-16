A group of students at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge have organised a series of fundraising events to raise money for victims of the Australian bushfires.

The activities included a cake sale, a raffle, a tile decorating session and a ‘guess the name of the Koala’!

Staff and students got involved in the fundraising and it was a great success, with lots of money being raised.

Head of the Geography Department at the King Alfred School, Catherine Owen, said: “We are delighted that these wonderful students did all this themselves. I just provided a room to meet and answered their questions. What an inspiring bunch!”

Leader of the group of students that organised the event, Jacob Kemp, 16, added: “As young people we want to promote a positive message to the community that young people have the power to change the world.”

“The aim of our fundraising was to raise awareness of the situation faced by the victims in Australia. Just because it is not on the front pages, it does not mean that that the situation is solved.”

“The fundraising event was a great success and lots of money was raised and will be donated to the recovery effort in Australia.”