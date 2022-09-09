The official proclamation of King Charles III is set to be formally read out by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor this weekend.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard will read the formal announcement in the Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road on Sunday (September 11th) at 4pm.

Following the reading, the Mayor will lay a wreath at the flagpole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach while the Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath at the Community Green in Highbridge.

Floral tributes

The Town Council says flowers can be left during the period of mourning at the following designated areas:

By the flag pole in Old Station Approach in Burnham-On-Sea

By the flag pole in Market Street, Highbridge

A spokeswoman adds: “We would kindly ask that before laying the flowers you remove any form of wrapping from the flowers and place in the bin located nearby. At the end of the mourning period, there will be a ceremonial removal of the flowers. All flowers will be composted.”

Book of condolences

A book of condolences is now available for signing at the Town Council Offices in Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea on weekdays between 10am-3pm. The book will also be at the Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge on Sat 10th from 10am-8:30pm and Monday 12th from 9am – 8:30pm; Tue 13th 9am – 8:30pm; Wed 14th 9:30am – 4pm; Thur 15th 2pm – 8:30pm; Fri 16th 9am – 2pm; Sat 17th 10am – 4pm; and Tue 20th 9am – 4pm.

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will also be open between 10am and 4.00pm for people to sign the book of condolences. On Sunday 11th the church will be open from 12 noon to 4.00pm. And on Monday 12th September, the church will be open daily from 10am-4pm. Read more here.

A letter of condolence will be sent to Buckingham Palace from the Mayor of Burnham & Highbridge and will advise that a Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge book of condolence has been made. You can also sign Buckingham Palace’s online book at https://www.royal.uk