The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has paid tribute to The Queen after her death on Thursday.

Cllr Lesley Millard says: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“She was a much-loved monarch and will be sorely missed. On behalf of the people of Burnham and Highbridge, I wish to convey our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the Royal Family at this terribly sad time.”

“Her dedication to our Country and the Crown will go down in the history books and her commitment to a life of service is an example to us all. She will be long remembered and we are thankful for all she has done as our longest serving monarch.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has lowered the Union Flag to half-mast in Old Station Approach Burnham and the Community Green, Highbridge, as a mark of respect.

Over the coming days, the council says it will be following the national protocol to mourn Her Majesty.