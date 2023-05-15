Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has been re-appointed for a second year in the role by councillors this week.

During the Annual Town Council meeting on Monday (May 15th), councillors unanimously re-appointed Cllr Lesley Millard to the top role.

Cllr Sharon Perry was re-appointed as Deputy Mayor while Cllr Roger Keen took on the new role of Mayor’s Representative.

Cllr Millard told Monday’s meeting that she is “honoured to continue in the role for a second year” and is looking forward to a busy year of community activities ahead.