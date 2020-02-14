Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s Sheds has been given a financial boost by shoppers at the town’s Asda store.

The supermarket runs a ‘green token’ scheme that lets shopppers decide which local community groups should receive a cash injection.

The store’s Kelly Kinder told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Asda Foundation doubled the amount rewarded in quarter four and so the first prize was £1,000 while the second and third prizes were £500.”

“The Men’s Shed told us that new equipment would be purchased with the funding. The work that the Men’s Shed does is fantastic and we look forward to seeing what the new equipment will enable them to do.

The Men‘s Shed meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9.45am and 4.45pm, while The Ladies’ Shed meets on Mondays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and will open later if numbers demand.

“Both sheds have many activities with most men choosing to work with wood and help with various projects. On Thursday afternoon a modelling group are busy building a variety of kits,” Chairman Tony Cradock told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Whatever the activity, the shed is a venue to meet, chat, enjoy a cuppa and have a laugh. We also arrange days out to visit places of interest. During the summer months a visit to Haynes Motor Museum proved very popular.”

“The ladies’ various projects include working with wood, table tops, mosaics, arts and crafts, quilting and reading. They are also looking for new members who enjoy a chat and a laugh, over a cuppa together with the odd day out.”