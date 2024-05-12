Burnham and Highbridge Mens Shed to host Prostate Cancer testing day this Saturday

Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed is hosting a special Prostate Cancer PSA testing day at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub on Saturday 18th May.

The club has linked up with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust to provide the pain-free blood test.

The trust was set up by Graham Fulford to promote awareness of prostate cancer following the diagnosis of a close friend who died at the age of 58 and a close family member who died in 2007 from prostate cancer after a valiant fight.

The event in Highbridge will be open to all local men aged between 40 and 80. The PSA blood tests cost £25 per person and you need to prebook a slot and pay in advance.

It will take place on Saturday 18th May from 10am – 12.30pm at Morland Community Hall in Pearce Drive (off Morland Road), Highbridge, TA9 3FU.

Russel Gleed, Chair of Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed, says: “Calling all men 40 and over, take a PSA test for prostate cancer and it could save your life.”

“In its early stages, prostate cancer generally produces no symptoms, so it is important to diagnose the disease before symptoms arise and while it is still potentially curabie.”

“A PSA test is nothing more than a simple blood test. It’s currently the best readily available indicator of a possible prostate problem. So for something so simple that delivers such benefits why wouldn’t you invest a few minutes of your time taking a test.”

For more information visit: https://gfct.mypsatests.org.uk/ or call Tel: 01926 419959 or emal: info@mypsatests.org.uk