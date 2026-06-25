Burnham and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox praises volunteers during visit to Highbridge Food Pantry

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox has praised the “commitment and dedication” of volunteers at the Highbridge Food Pantry after visiting the community service during one of its weekly distribution sessions.

Mr Fox spent time meeting the team and seeing first‑hand how the pantry supports local residents facing financial pressures. The pantry provides affordable food and essential items to individuals and families, with volunteers giving up their time each week to keep the service running smoothly.

During the visit, he spoke with volunteers Lynne, Peggy, Jan, Ruth and Steve about the difference the pantry makes to the community and some of the challenges faced by grassroots organisations.

Mr Fox said he was “pleased to visit the Highbridge Food Pantry and meet the fantastic team of volunteers who work so hard to support local people,” adding that their efforts “make a real difference to our community.”

Steve Elton, speaking on behalf of the pantry, said the visit was a welcome opportunity to highlight both the support the organisation provides and the pressures it faces. He added that the team was pleased to show the MP the work carried out each week.