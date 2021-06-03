The restart of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s popular Parkruns has been scheduled for later in June, its organisers have said this week.

The events, which are held at Apex Park and often attract hundreds of runners, have been suspended for over a year due to the Covid pandemic.

With the easing of the restrictions, organisers from Burnham Harriers running club were hoping to relaunch the runs in early June.

However, a Burnham Harriers spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately, the restart to Parkrun has been postponed, with a new provisional date of June 26th for a national restart in England.”

”Sedgemoor District Council is very supportive of our Parkrun, and has given permission for the runs to continue once guidance is clarified concerning how we manage Covid-19 at this event.”

”The aim is for all Parkruns across the UK to start on the same date, so we await confirmation from Parkrun HQ.”

Parkruns are free weekly timed 5km events each Saturday at 9am, starting in Apex Park. Participants need to register once with parkrun to obtain their own personal number.

The club adds: “We welcome everyone, whether you are able to run, walk or a bit of both. We also rely on a large group of volunteers on the day, which is also very rewarding.”