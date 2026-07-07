Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun set to hold its 500th event this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s weekly Parkrun is set to reach a key milestone this weekend when the organisers hold their 500th run.

The popular weekly 5km runs, held at Apex Park, have gradually grown over the decade, with around 400 runners taking part every Saturday at 9am. Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun started on 20th June, 2015.

Organisers from Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club have thanked the team of volunteers who play a vital role in safely marshalling it each week and the runners who take part.

They are encouraging runners who run this Saturday (July 11th) to wear something blue as that’s the T-shirt colour for completing 500 runs – and to bring celebratory cakes!

Founder Reg Huxtable says the events would not be possible without such a dedicated team of helpers. “It’s great to see Parkruns still going strong and we thank all the volunteers, runners and supporters who make it such a success every week,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.