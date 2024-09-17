12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Police to drop-in session for local residents this Thursday
News

Burnham and Highbridge Police to drop-in session for local residents this Thursday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Police are holding a drop-in session for local residents this Thursday (September 19th). 

The event will be held at the Purplespoon Cafe from 10am-12 noon and gives residents a chance to raise local issues.

“Join your neighbourhood policing team this Thursday for a chat about any concerns or questions you may have,” says a spokesperson.

“Drop in and speak to PCSO Craig at the Purplespoon, whether you want advice on how to protect your belongings, more information about the work we’re doing in your area, or you want to raise a concern about an issue in your community, the team will be on hand to help.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Police issue witness appeal after woman is sexually harassed
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge events, plans and ideas invited for VE Day 80th Anniversary

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
12.3 ° C
13.7 °
11.3 °
88 %
0.5kmh
4 %
Wed
22 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com