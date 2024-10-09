11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 10, 2024
News

Burnham and Highbridge Police to drop-in session for local residents

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Police are holding a drop-in session for local residents today, Thursday October 10th.

The regular drop-in event will be held at the Purplespoon Cafe from 10am-12 noon and gives residents a chance to raise local issues.

“Join your neighbourhood policing team this Thursday for a chat about any concerns or questions you may have,” says a spokesperson.

“Drop in and speak to PCSO Craig at the Purplespoon, whether you want advice on how to protect your belongings, more information about the work we’re doing in your area, or you want to raise a concern about an issue in your community, the team will be on hand to help.”

