Wed May 21, 2025
News

Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised a huge total of £31,607.78

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A huge total of £31,607.78 was raised by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents for the Royal British Legion during the 2024 Poppy Appeal, it has been announced this week.

Generous local residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area dug deep to donate to the appeal by buying thousands of poppies last autumn.

John Crosby of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The total was our highest since 2019 and exceeded our expectations. We are very, very pleased and thank all those who supported the fundraising.”

He added that the final total had been delayed awaiting one of the sub totals to be finalised.

“As Poppy Appeal organisers, we would like to thank all the wonderful collectors that spent two weeks manning the supermarkets and collecting such a magnificent sum,” she says.

”Also, our thanks go to the Army and Sea Cadets, plus the local schools – King Alfred School, Berrow, St Andrew’s, Burnham Infants, and Churchfield.”

Funds raised go towards the Royal British Legion’s ongoing work in supporting the armed forces community, serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The legion will have a stall at this Saturday’s food festival in Victoria Street.

