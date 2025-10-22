Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal seeks volunteers as collections begin

Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion is gearing up for the start of the Poppy Appeal with an appeal for volunteers.

The annual Poppy appeal begins on Saturday (October 25th) and the team needs to recruit more volunteers to sell poppies in Burnham and Highbridge supermarkets to help raise funds.

The money raised will help the welfare, support, and guidance work that the Royal British Legion provides for current and ex service personnel from the Armed Forces and their dependents.

Ruth Crosby, pictured, who co-ordinates the Burnham Poppy Appeal, said: “We are keen to increase our number of collectors – the more we have, the more poppies we can sell.”

“It would be wonderful for a new generation of volunteers to join us this year for the Poppy Appeal.”

”We would like to hear from anyone who can volunteer for the Poppy Appeal in Burnham and Highbridge, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

For further information, or to volunteer please contact Ruth Crosby at margaret898657@aol.com or call into the RBL headquarters Victoria Street, Burnham on weekday mornings from 10am.