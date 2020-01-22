A trio of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge school students are asking for the community’s help as they hope ease arthritis for millions of people with a new invention.

Sam Bains, Sam Davey and Harry Brafield, all 14, from King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge have entered a Dragon’s Den style competition against other schools.

Their invention – to help arthritis sufferers – could be marketable across the country if it’s successful.

It is the first time the academy has entered the Dragon’s Den contest which will be held at the Winter Gardens in Weston during March.

They are now looking for people suffering from arthritis or family and friends to help the students in their research and testing. They would also like to hear from businesses who would like to sponsor their T-shirts.

Team coach, and school careers adviser Stacey Leatherby, said: “Their invention is truly terrific and we are excited to see it unveiled during the competition. We are looking for people to help in their testing, research and preparation.”

Contact Stacey on sleatherby@tkasa.org.uk if you can help.