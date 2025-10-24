PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge pupils raise £2,400 for Foodbank in RAG week

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea pupils at King Alfred School Academy have raised an impressive £2,434.50 in just one week for the Highbridge Area Foodbank, alongside over £200 worth of food donations.

The fundraising took place during the school’s annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week, which saw students and staff take part in a packed programme of fun and creative activities, all aimed at supporting the school’s chosen charity.

The week began with a splash on Monday as students gleefully soaked their teachers in a ‘Soak the Teacher’ game, followed by a sixth form football match and a movie screening.

Tuesday brought more laughter as staff bravely took part in a waxing session, while students enjoyed science experiments, slime making, and painting a collaborative art mural.

Midweek events included a ‘Beat the Goalie’ challenge, cake decorating, and a lively ‘Teachers Got Talent’ show, where staff showcased their hidden skills to the delight of pupils. Thursday featured an ‘I’m a Teacher… Get Me Out of Here!’ game and a creative twist on the popular game show Taskmaster.

The week concluded on Friday with a whole-school non-uniform day and the traditional RAG Week walk, bringing the community together in support of a worthy cause.

A school spokesperson said: “RAG Week is always a highlight of the year. It’s fantastic to see students and staff come together to raise funds for great causes while having fun.”