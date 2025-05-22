13.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 23, 2025
News

Burnham and Highbridge Repair Cafe to hold tech amnesty and recycling stand at food festival

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham and Highbridge Repair Cafe and the ‘Somerset Fixy’ project are teaming up to hold a tech amnesty and also to provide repair and recycling advice at Saturday’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival.

A stand will be set up alongside the Burnham Growing Group in the Burnham Baptist Church Hall in College Street from 10am during the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival.

“They will also be taking donations of unwanted Smart Tech so bring along your old phones, laptops, tablets – all items will be data wiped and, where possible, refurbished and  then redistribute tech to those who need it most in Somerset communities,” says a spokeswoman.

“Don’t forget also to bring along your broken toys, fabric items, jewellery, clocks, and more for our Repair Café talented volunteers to fix them up for free while offering tips on tool usage and maintenance.”

