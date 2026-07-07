Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have a say on area’s new 20‑year Local Plan

Somerset Council is inviting residents, businesses and community organisations across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to share their views on how the county should grow and change over the next two decades, as work starts on shaping a new Local Plan for Somerset.

The Scoping Consultation is the first formal stage of the new national plan‑making system introduced in England earlier this year. The Local Plan will guide where development takes place, how towns and villages evolve, and what priorities should shape Somerset’s future up to the mid‑2040s.

At this early stage, the Council is asking for feedback on three key documents: the overall scope of the Local Plan, the Engagement Plan setting out how people will be involved, and the draft Vision and Outcomes that describe what Somerset should aim to achieve.

Alongside these, the Council is also consulting on emerging evidence that will help shape the plan, including a Spatial Strategy Topic Paper exploring options for where development could go, a Role and Function of Settlements paper assessing how towns and villages operate, and an initial Sustainability Appraisal comparing how different growth options perform against key issues.

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets, says the consultation marks an important moment for the county.

“Please get involved in the consultation – we want to hear from people how they would like Somerset to evolve. This is just the first step in development of the Local Plan.”

“People’s thoughts will help ensure we build a Plan covering the right issues, around a Vision that people can get behind and focus new development in the right places. It’s important to stress that this consultation is not about specific sites, and no sites are proposed at this stage.”

He encouraged people in the area to take part, saying the Local Plan must reflect the ambitions and concerns of Somerset’s communities. He added that this stage is not about specific development sites, and none are being proposed at this point.

The consultation runs until Friday 24th July 2026. Full details, background papers and response options are available on the Council’s Local Plan webpages.