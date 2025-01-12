Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have a say on Somerset Council’s budget

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents can still have their say on council services and priorities in Somerset Council’s annual budget consultation.

The online consultation closes on 15th January with the results helping influence councillors as they look to set a balanced budget in February 2025.

Council Leader Cllr Bill Revans, pictured, says: “Many thanks to the 2,000 people and businesses who have already taken part in our budget consultation.”

“Without urgent financial support from Government we will have to make further difficult decisions to ensure we can continue supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

“It is essential we understand your views and priorities. Please have your say before the consultation closes this week.”

Since declaring a financial emergency in November 2023, Somerset Council says it has looked across all service areas to find savings to avoid having to issue a Section 114 notice (like a bankruptcy notice for councils, issued when they can no longer balance their budgets).

For the next financial year (2025/26), the latest budget figures project a funding gap of £88.8m with work underway to find savings. Measures are already in place, including a top-to-bottom staff restructuring programme, to reduce this gap to £53.8m.

The budget consultation opened in December and is due to close on 15th January.

The link to have your say is: https://somersetcouncil.citizenspace.com/comms/budget-consultation-2025-2026