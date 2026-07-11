Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have their say on Council Tax reduction changes

Burnham and Highbridge residents are being encouraged to share their views on proposed changes to the Council Tax Reduction (CTR) scheme, with a public consultation now underway to help shape future support for working-age adults on low incomes.

The Council agreed its CTR scheme for 2026/27 last December and committed to a full review of who receives support, how much they get, and how the scheme could be strengthened for the most vulnerable. CTR provides a discount on Council Tax bills for households on low incomes, and while support for pensioners will remain unchanged, any future adjustments would apply only to working-age adults.

A range of proposals for the 2027/28 scheme is now open for public comment. As the overall cost of the scheme cannot increase, some suggested changes would reduce support in certain areas to help fund improvements aimed at offering greater help to those most in need.

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, said it was vital that residents take part. “We know that Council Tax Reduction provides important support to many households across Somerset, so it is vital that we hear from the people who may be affected by any future changes,” he said.

“No decisions have been made, and this consultation is an opportunity for residents to tell us what they think about the proposals. Their feedback will play an important role in helping councillors understand the potential impact of the changes and shape the final scheme.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in the future of Council Tax Reduction in Somerset to take a few minutes to have their say.”

The consultation opened on 7th July and will run until 28th September 2026. All feedback will be reviewed before councillors make decisions later in the year, with any approved changes coming into effect from 1st April 2027.

Full details of the proposals and the online consultation can be found on the Council’s Council Tax Reduction consultation webpage, and paper copies are available in libraries. Letters are also being sent to all residents currently receiving CTR support to ensure they are aware of the opportunity to take part.

See Council Tax Reduction consultation.