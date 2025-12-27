Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to have their say on Police budgets

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to share their views on how policing should be funded across the Avon and Somerset area as work begins on setting next year’s police budget.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Clare Moody, pictured below, has launched a public consultation asking local people how policing should be resourced in 2026/27, saying community feedback plays a vital role in shaping the services that help keep neighbourhoods safe.

Each year, the PCC sets the police precept – the portion of council tax that contributes to local policing. This, combined with a Government grant, forms the core of the policing budget. Currently, 57% of funding comes from central Government, with the remaining 43% raised through council tax.

The PCC’s Police and Crime Plan focuses on five key priorities:

Strengthening neighbourhood policing

Reducing violent crime, including male violence against women and girls and serious youth violence

Preventing crime

Supporting victims

Improving policing standards

Clare Moody says the consultation is an important opportunity for residents to influence how resources are allocated in the year ahead.

“This is a chance to help shape the policing services that protect our communities,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “Every decision on funding has a real impact on the support and visibility people receive in their local area.”

Burnham and Highbridge residents can view the projected budget for 2026/27 within the Medium Term Financial Plan and are invited to complete the PCC’s online survey linked below to share views.

Click here to take part in the PCC Budget Survey.