New reminders about are social distancing are being installed on pavements and in parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge ahead of the lockdown ending on Wednesday.

Amid concern from local public health leaders that there may be a spike in Covid cases when the lockdown ends and we enter Tier 2, the team from Sedgemoor District Council are installing the safety reminders.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With the ending of the national lockdown on Wednesday 2nd December, Sedgemoor’s Parks Team have been out and about.”

“To keep the important messages of ‘Hands, Face, Space’ in the forefront of everyone’s mind, we have been stencilling reminders on pavements and putting signs on bollards in parks.”

She adds: “These are there to remind people of social distancing when they are about and about, taking some fresh air, walking the dog in the park, or shopping.”

“The newly appointed Covid wardens – who are shared across the four districts – have been in post for a couple of weeks now.”

“Businesses and the general public have welcomed their presence and their help and advice.”

“They are recognisable via their pale blue waterproof coats with COVID Warden clearly marked on the back and carry masks and sanitizers to hand out if necessary.”

“The new, public-facing wardens will complement staff in the district councils already specifically tasked with Covid-safety duties.”

“Working behind the scenes, these teams are dedicated to keeping up with the latest Covid-19 related guidance, legislation and working practices.”

“They are also able to respond to queries from businesses and members of the public across the district, providing advice and guidance in relation to pandemic related guidance and legislation including the Business and Planning Act 2020 and the most up to date version of the Health Protection Regulations.”