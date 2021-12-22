Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students have presented the local Foodbank with donations following a successful Christmas charity campaign.

Students from King Alfred School Academy have been performing Christmas carols and songs via YouTube as part of a ‘Reverse Advent’ charity campaign.

The aim was to encourage donations for Foodbanks in Burnham-On-Sea and across Sedgemoor through the festive season. This week they presented Foodbank with the donations.

Principal Dan Milford says: “Our students have been phenomenal in getting this project off the ground.”