Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy are set to hold their annual Raise and Give (RAG) Week for local charities.

The annual fundraiser runs from 27th June to Friday 1st July and will see fun events being held in the school in aid of The Priory Learning Trust charity of the year, Brain Tumour Research, and the Sixth Form’s chosen charity, Medecins Sans Frontieres – Doctors Without Borders.

Over £2,000 was raised for charity at the 2021 Rag Week at King Alfred School, as pictured here.

School-based events will include Soak the Teacher, Taskmaster, Eggheads, a Year 7 & 8 Film night, a student summer fete and a charity bake sale.

A spokeswoman says: “We encourage all students to come in with donations next week as there is something happening everyday, ending the week with a whole non-school uniform day.”

“The main event will be a TKASA Talent show on Wednesday 29th June at 5.45pm in the canteen for students, friends and family. The event will cost £3 on the door.”

The annual sixth form charity collection walk in fancy dress will take place on Friday 1st July in Burnham and surrounding areas and local residents are encouraged to give what they can.

“The Sixth Form would like to thank all the businesses for their donation towards raffle prizes; Sanders Garden centre, HBB & Aesthetics, Re:Act Performing & Production Arts, Scotts Cinema bridgwater, Dean Forest Railways, Plan C training martial arts and Bristol City Football Club. Should any further businesses like to support the raffle please contact the sixth form centre.”